Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.14% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $289,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

ADEX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 57,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.