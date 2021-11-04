Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. Kirby has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

