Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 21,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

