Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $312,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

OGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.