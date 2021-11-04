Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.34 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post $283.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 4,288,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

