Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.42 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $132.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,140. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.