Kim R. Bingham Sells 3,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.