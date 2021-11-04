Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$23.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$23.75 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.03.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

