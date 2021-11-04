KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.45 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and $1.56 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,486,654,954 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

