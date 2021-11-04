KeyFi Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.08 million and $73,456.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00101527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.68 or 0.07272916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.97 or 0.99526040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022361 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

