Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 518,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,563. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

