Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $24,347.38 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00090467 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 130.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

