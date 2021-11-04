JMP Securities Boosts Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $71.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,234. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

