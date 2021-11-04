Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.69 and the lowest is $2.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.06 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.03 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,374 shares of company stock worth $1,772,007. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,953. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

