James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

