Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ULCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 299,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

