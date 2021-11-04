J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

SBRY opened at GBX 277.96 ($3.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.38. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

