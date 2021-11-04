ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.22, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.77.

The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

