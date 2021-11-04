iStar (NYSE:STAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 589,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iStar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

