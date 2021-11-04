iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $462.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.27 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. 1,433,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,340. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

