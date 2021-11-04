IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.78 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $856,316.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004449 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

