IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $129,509.63 and $8,918.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00101527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.68 or 0.07272916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.97 or 0.99526040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022361 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.