IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.300 EPS.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.14. 9,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.82. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.35.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

