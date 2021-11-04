Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 1,388,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,713. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

