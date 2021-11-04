ION (ION) Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 213.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, ION has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $422,799.85 and $101.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.51 or 0.00487342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,670,814 coins and its circulating supply is 13,770,814 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

