iomart Group’s (IOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The company has a market cap of £161.07 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250.65. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

