Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.82.

INVH stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

