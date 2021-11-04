Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,602 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 4.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

