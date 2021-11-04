Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300,277 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 6.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $204,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.51. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

