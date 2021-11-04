Invesco Ltd. Sells 553,070 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 553,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of American Express worth $1,026,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 90.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 108,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

