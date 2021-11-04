Invesco Ltd. Sells 335,617 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,317,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 46.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 129,140 shares of company stock worth $34,240,917 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,214. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

