Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,171,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 834,984 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Visa worth $1,910,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.83. 158,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.