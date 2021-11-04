Invesco Ltd. Has $2.73 Billion Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245,743 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,733,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 263,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average of $271.21. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

