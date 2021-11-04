Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.63

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

