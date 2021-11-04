inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231,569.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $93.28 million and $231,569.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

