Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 172.89%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.