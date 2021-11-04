Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $17,413.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,030. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.