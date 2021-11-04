Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $242,820.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OLO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00.

OLO stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $5,278,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.