Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 28,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,023. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

