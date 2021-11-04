Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $256,516.16 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.95 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

