Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $221,351.40 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

