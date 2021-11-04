Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 59,360 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 81,984,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969,000. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

