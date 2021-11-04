Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$42,705.00 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) insider Timothy (Tim) Hammon acquired 1,500 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$28.47 ($20.34) per share, with a total value of A$42,705.00 ($30,503.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.35%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

