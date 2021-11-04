Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 3,214,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

