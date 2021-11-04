Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $817,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 158.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

