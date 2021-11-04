Indorse Token (IND) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $2,813.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00231960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00098364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

