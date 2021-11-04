Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.45.

IMO opened at C$41.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market cap of C$28.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$45.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

