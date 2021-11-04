Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.53. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

