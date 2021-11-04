Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.