Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $108,100.30 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $108,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 898,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,260. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of -557.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $4,035,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

